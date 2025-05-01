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Multiple Choice
Which pathogen is the most common cause of urinary tract infections?
A
Staphylococcus aureus.
B
Escherichia coli.
C
Candida albicans.
D
Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of urinary tract infections (UTIs), which are infections that affect parts of the urinary system such as the bladder, urethra, ureters, and kidneys.
Step 2: Recognize that UTIs are most commonly caused by bacteria that originate from the gastrointestinal tract and ascend into the urinary tract.
Step 3: Identify the most frequent bacterial pathogen responsible for UTIs by reviewing common microbiological data and clinical studies.
Step 4: Compare the given options: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Candida albicans, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, focusing on their prevalence in urinary tract infections.
Step 5: Conclude that Escherichia coli is the most common cause of UTIs because it is a normal inhabitant of the gut and has virulence factors that facilitate colonization and infection of the urinary tract.
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Master Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jason