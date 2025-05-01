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Multiple Choice
Which of the statements below are true for tuberculoid leprosy? I. Loss of sensation in areas of skin is common and typically does not return post infection. II. The immune system is able to mount an effective response. III. Sulfone drugs can be used as part of the treatment.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the clinical features of tuberculoid leprosy. This form of leprosy is characterized by well-defined skin lesions with loss of sensation due to nerve involvement. The loss of sensation is often permanent because of nerve damage.
Step 2: Recognize the immune response in tuberculoid leprosy. The immune system mounts a strong cell-mediated immune response against Mycobacterium leprae, which limits bacterial growth and results in fewer lesions compared to other forms.
Step 3: Review the treatment options for tuberculoid leprosy. Sulfone drugs, such as dapsone, are commonly used as part of multidrug therapy to treat leprosy, including the tuberculoid form.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement based on the above information: (I) Loss of sensation is common and typically permanent, (II) Effective immune response is present, and (III) Sulfone drugs are used in treatment.
Step 5: Conclude that all three statements (I, II, and III) are true for tuberculoid leprosy.
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