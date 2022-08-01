How carbon creates 4 partially-filled orbitals.

So the first thing I want to talk about is just the theory of why this even is possible. Why this is a big deal. So the affable principle states that electrons can fill orbital's in order of increasing energy. Okay, remember that my orbital's in order of increasing energy were one s two s and then the three to peace. Okay, if we go ahead and draw the diagram for carbon, let's say let's just use carbon as an example we're gonna find is that the one s gets completely full. If the helium stage okay, then the two s gets completely full at the brilliant stage and then with carbon way, only have two electrons in those p orbital's. Okay, remember, there's three p orbital's total, and we only have two electrons in them. Okay, by the way, the notation that I'm referring to here has to do with electron configuration, which is something that you guys were supposed to remember from Gen com. Okay, so in this case, what that means they have two electrons in the two p orbital's. So if I were to draw the actual orbital diagrams for both of these, what you would realize or for the carbon. What you'd realize is that like I said, Oneness is full to us is full and then the peas air just a mess. Because what I have is basically to unfilled orbital's and then one completely empty orbital. Okay, so remember that I told you guys earlier we were talking about molecular orbital theory that unfilled orbital's like to bond with other unfilled orbital's. In order. Thio make them full in order to become more stable. So when you're looking at carbon, if it only has two unfilled like partially filled orbital's, you would think, Well, why wouldn't just make two Bonds? Why? Why does it make four okay, and remember, this is another way to think about it. We already talked about bonding preferences and stuff, but this actually has to do with Orbital. So why does it make four? Well, it turns out that this is just a really bad situation for carbon. Carbon does not like to look like this. The reason is because these orbital's are all messed up. The P organ ALS, some are partially filled, some are not filled, so that means that it would never really be able to be fully stable. So what carbon actually winds up doing is it winds up exciting one electron up into one of the P orbital. So what that does is it actually violates Affeldt the about principle. And it takes one electron from my two s orbital and it excites it to the one of the two p orbital's. So now what I went up getting is that instead of having one full orbital of lower energy and then three orbital's, that kind of just suck. Well, what's happening is that I wind up getting four orbital's of higher energy that all are partially filled. Why is that better? That even sounds worse now. We haven't excited Electron. That means it has more energy. So why is this better?

