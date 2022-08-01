Introduction to the reactive intermediates.

I want you guys to do is look at these examples here, and I want us to predict the hybridization off these different atoms. Okay, What I'm gonna do is I'm going to give you the name of all of these. These air called reactive intermediates, by the way. Okay, I'm going to give you the names of all of them. But then I want you to tell me how many bond sites it has, what the hybridization is and what the intermediate orbital is. Meaning that where is the negative for the positive charge actually going to reside? Okay, so let's go ahead and just talk about the names really quick. This is called this First one is a is a positive charge on a carbon. This is a very common reactive intermediate. What reactive intermediate means is that it's very unstable, so it reacts with lots of things. The reason it's unstable because it doesn't fulfill its octet, and that also doesn't fulfill its bonding preference. Okay, The name of this is a cardinal cat ion, and they want you guys to know that we're going to deal with these Ah, lot in organic chemistry. Carbon patterns are unstable because they don't fulfill their octet and they don't before they're bonding preference. So they want to bond with something else really bad. Okay, if I have a negative charge on a carbon that's called a carb an ion. Okay, if I have a single electron on a carbon, that's that's bad, because now that orbital is not fully filled, it only has one electron instead of two. This is called a radical. Okay, A radical radical. It's the same thing as free radicals. It's a new orbital that is not fully filled. It's only got one electron. Okay, And then finally, this is a very weird intermediate notice that this carbon here, in terms of its valence electrons, it has the right amount of valence electrons. Remember that carbon wants for violence. This one is for But the problem is that it has the wrong amount of octet electrons. Remember that Carbon wants eight, and this one only has six. This is a very reactive intermediate called a car bean. Okay, these are your four guys that you're dealing with. What I want you guys to do is use the rule for bond sites and figure out OK how? Maney. Basically, how many bond sites this each of these carbons have? Okay, from there. Tell me what The hybridization. Okay. And once you tell me what the hybridization is, then you'll be able to tell me, Okay, Where does this actually reside? Basically, where does the positive charge reside, or where does the negative charge reside? Okay, so I'm gonna give you guys an opportunity to solve that really quick. And then you guys go ahead, try to do all of these in terms of bond sites hybridization, and then we'll probably do the intermediate or pull together, So go ahead and try to do that now.

