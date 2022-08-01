Using bond sites to predict hybridization

now that we understand the theory behind hybrid orbital's, let's go ahead and just figure out the rules that are gonna help us determine what type of orbital's we're dealing with for different atoms. So hybridization, it turns out, instead of looking at just the electrons like we're doing it could be determined in a much easier way. Again, we predicted by the number of what we call bond sites on an Adam. Okay and Bonds. That's just, you know, some people refer to these as groups, okay, but I think groups is really general, where it it's like it's easy to forget what a group is, but a bond site is really, really way more specific. So a bond site is gonna be equal toe any Adam or Lone pair. Okay, so basically, any time that in Adam is attached to another Adam, regardless of what type of bond it is, it could be a single bond, double bond or triple bond. All of those count as just one bond site. Why? Because there's only one place that it's attached to an Adam. Okay, then a lone pair councils another bond site because that's a place that it could form another bond if it wanted to. Okay, So what I wanna do is I want to go through Ah, hybridization summary and help you guys realize how? Just by looking at bond sites, we can determine everything about these atoms in terms of hybridization. So let's start off with four bond sites. What happens if I have a combination off Adams and lone pairs? That gives me four bond sites, for example. Let's say that I just have a carbon with four bonds on it. Okay? All of these four single bonds, all of these bonds represent Adams that it's attached You Okay, Well, if I have a carbon that looks like this, the participating orbital's are gonna be that I have the two s orbital. Remember that I have that to us. Or will that spherical that is gonna be hybridized and then I'm gonna blend that with three of the p orbital's does that makes them so far. Remember that the P orbital's were of higher energy. The S was of lower, but I blend them all together for hybrid orbital's. So what that means is that instead of getting thes orbital's of different energies what I wind up getting is four orbital's of the same energy or those degenerate orbital's. And these orbital's look a little bit different. They're kind of a combination of the P and the S. So what winds up happening is that instead of just looking like a peanut or sphere, they look kind of like this with one big side and one small side, and you get four of these. Okay, so basically, oops, that one looks a little bad. I'm gonna draw it again. So basically, all of these orbital's combined together and what I wind up getting is is four of the hybridized orbital's. We're gonna talk more about what they are. Okay, on hybridized orbital's actually is none. Because all of these orbital's participated together and they all blended together to make these four degenerate orbital's does. That makes them so far that they all have the same energy. Okay, So now if I was talking about the hybridization, what would we call these Orbital's? What we call them P. What do you call them? S no would call them a combination of what they are. So remember what the name would be. It would be SP three Okay. The reason we call it S P three is because I have one s and three piece combining together to make these orbital's. What I would get is four sp three orbital's that are brand new orbital's that I can use. Does that make sense? I hope so. Well, now let's talk about the bond angle and the S character, because these air common things that professors want you to know about the hybridization bond angle has to do with how far apart these four orbital's can get from each other. And it turns out that if I was on a two dimensional space, let's say that this paper I had four different orbital's on it and I wanted to get them is far apart from each other as possible. The furthest would be 90 degrees like I have here. Notice that here I drew this at a 90 degree angle. Okay, First would be 90 degrees, but Adam's don't exist on a plane. They don't exist on a page. They actually actually exist in three D. So in three d, they can actually move in different directions. So what I could do is I could make to I could make two of them come out of the plane. And if they come out of the plane, what that means is that the bond angles they're gonna turn into the furthest way they could get from each other is gonna be 19.5. And this should be an angle that you kind of remember from Gen camp. Okay, The way that you can think of it is that basically two of them are going front and back, so imagine that my hands are two of the bond sites, and then two of them are going side to side like my legs. I know you can't see my legs, but I'm just explaining that if my legs were spread apart and if my hands were spread apart this way, that's what a tetra hydro or like, that's what a one on 9.5 would look like. I'm gonna explain with that with that, with shape is in a second. Okay, then finally, what's the s character percent s character? That doesn't even make sense. Um, well, all that is is it's a percentage of s. Okay. What part of the entire thing is the s? So I have four orbital's total. One of them is s. So overall, what percentage is made out of S 25%. So let's go ahead and write that in. Okay, when trying to say is that if you have four and one of them is the s, your percentage of s character is gonna be 25%. Why is this important? Because when we get to the acids and bases chapter, we're gonna need to know that we're actually gonna need to know the s character to predict some types of facilities. Okay, Now let's move on to the next situation. Which is what if we don't actually have three bonds for bond sets? How about if we have three? Okay, so this is also common. What if I have a molecule that looks like, let's say c with a dope on? Oh, and two carbons on the side. Okay, notice that here. I know that you can't really see the oh, that well, but notice that this carbon now would have how maney bond sites Onley three. Because remember that I said that any Adam councils of bond site and any lone pair accounts is a bond site do I have any lone pairs? Know how many atoms do I have attached to that carbon Onley three I have a carbon on one side, carbon on the other side and then the oxygen of the top. So what that means is that in this case I'm only going to get three orbital's hybridizing together. The reason is because I only have three places where I'm making bonds. Okay, Does that kind of makes sense? I only have three places where I'm taking sharing an electron with another atom. So that's the only ones that are gonna hybridize. So what I'm gonna hybridize is one of the s Orbital's same as before. But now I'm on Liana hybridized to of the p orbital's. Alright, So I've won us and two peas and what that's going to give me is three hybridized orbital's. Does that make sense so far? But now, when it comes toe unhampered iced orbital, is there gonna be anything that's not making a bond to anything? Yes, there is. And it's gonna be one of the P Orbital's one of the P orbital's. I'm just gonna put here one p or I'm just gonna put here Pete. Okay, One of the P orbital's is not going to participate because it's not making a bond to anything, so it's not high braising. Okay, So if I read it, find a new name for these orbital's. What are they called? What I would call them is just a combination of what they were. Originally One of the S is two of the peas, so this would be called SP two. Okay, so SP two is the name of these Orbital's and have three of them. So basically, in the first example, I had four of the S P threes. But in this next example, I only get three of the SP two s, and then I have a P orbital that's just left over, so I still have four overdose total, but they're not all hybridizing. Okay, Now, in terms of bond angles, how far apart can these guys get? They can get 120 degrees apart, Okay, because of the fact that now we only have three orbiters that have toe worry about only have three bonds that have to worry about getting moving apart from each other, repelling each other and the furthest away that three things could get from each other is 120 degrees. So what that means is that it's gonna be a slightly different bond angle. Then finally, if I were to analyze the S character for this, I would say what percentage of the total is the S? And the answer is, Well, the total is sp two. There's only one s and there's three or four days total, so it's gonna be 33% s character, and that shouldn't be so bad. You guys should understand where I'm going with that. Okay? It's kind of a pattern. So let's do this last one. What if I have a situation where I only have two bond sites? So what that means is that, for example, the example the one that I had with a resonance where I had an and on one side and then oh, on the other Okay, in this case, I have to double bonds, but both of them only counts as one bond site could only attached toe one. Adam. Okay, so if I had a situation like this and I'm looking at this carbon right there, how many bonds are making too So how? Maney Orbital's? I'm gonna hybridize Onley too, because only two of these air accepting electrons from other atoms. So I'm gonna taken s and I'm going to take a pee, Okay? And what that means is that when I go ahead and combine these together, these air also gonna make those weird looking orbital's. But I'm going to get even less than the less of them. In this case, I'm only going to get to okay, And that means in terms of unhygienic ized orbital's. Now I'm gonna have to peas just left over Crazy. Right? So now I'm gonna put here to peace. Okay, So if I were to go ahead and say what type of hybrid orbital's are these, Well, it would just be a combination of what's coming together. So this would be called SP okay. And the furthest that two things could get apart from each other because remember now I only have two things. Repelling is 180 degrees. And since only I'm combining one s and one p, the s character is gonna be 50%. Does that make sense? So this is your summary chart. This is what we're gonna use to predict hybridization and all you really have to do is look at the bond sites and that's going to tell you everything else you need to know, okay?

