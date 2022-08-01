How carbon makes 4 sp3 orbitals.

the reason is, and this is the crazy thing, it turns out that many of these atoms are gonna prefer to blend their second shell orbital's together. And what that's gonna do is it's gonna make new hybrid orbital's. Okay. So what that means is that instead of the two s orbital being lower energy and the P orbital's being higher energy well, ones of happening is that the carbon says, Hey, if I could just take these four different orbital's and make them combine them kind of mashed them up and make them all a little bit higher energy, but all equal. Then I could wind up filling them with bonds if I could fill them with bonds than I could become more stable because now I could have all of my orbital's filled. So what winds up happening is check this out. The two s orbital goes a little bit higher and because I'm blending the P orbital's with the S, the P orbital's dip down a little bit. So what winds up happening is that all the orbital's hybridized together and they all wind up being the same energy they all turn into what we call degenerate orbital's degenerate just means that they all have the same. They all have the same energy. Okay. And once they're degenerate, what that means is that I'm gonna follow hunts rule. So instead of the two s just having two electrons now, many follow hunts rule, which is that one? Each orbital gets one electron. Does that make sense? So now here's the interesting part since we blended one of the S Orbital's. And also since we had blended three of the P orbital's together and we made these four degenerate orbital's, these new orbital's are referred to as ehs p three. Okay, sp three. Because of the fact that one of them is the s and three of them are peace. Does that make sense now The reason that I have a two in front because these were all in the second shell. So this would be to s and two PS that air blending together to make sp three. So you could either just call it s p three and sometimes or sometimes we'll see it called to SP three. That just means that it's the orbital's from the second shell, that all coming together. All right, so Hopefully, that makes sense so far. Now, I'm gonna go ahead and show you guys how to apply this and how to use this knowledge to figure out hybridization and molecular geometry of atoms. So let's go ahead and get started.

