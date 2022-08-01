Bond sites, hybridization, and intermediate orbitals

so hopefully this wasn't too tricky. Let's go ahead and start with bond sites. All right. So bond sites for the Carvel cat eye on What are those? Well, let's go ahead and scroll up one more time just to see what bond sites where. Remember that I said that bond sites were equal to any Adam or any lone pair. Remember that? I also mentioned that some people call these groups. Okay, so some textbook, some online homeworks might call it groups. Some might call it bond sites. There's actually even another name that I've seen. And that name is Starik. Number Starik number. Okay, So what I want you guys to know is I really want you guys to know all three because your textbook might use one of these words. But your online homework, or maybe a supplemental book that you're using toe learn might use a different one. So I just want you guys to realize that if I say bond site group Starik number, that's all the same exact thing. All right. All has to do with is things around the atom that we're going to repel each other. All right, let's go ahead and talk about the carbon Catalan. So the caramel Catalan has three atoms. H h h. And then it has a positive charge. Does a positive charge count as a bond site? No, it doesn't remember that. I said the only thing that counts is atoms or lone pairs. So that means that I have three bond sites. All right, if I have three bond sites, then what is my hybridization? When my hybridization, I would look at my summary chart and I would say I have three. So my hybridization must be sp two. That must mean that one s is coming together with two piece and they're making three sp two orbital's. Okay, so I'm going to say that it's sp two and then we have the tricky one. What is intermediate orbital? What that means is, which is the left over orbital that isn't included in bonding where my positive charges Okay, let me put it this way. We just said that we have three sp two orbital's. Where are they? I'll show you The sp two orbital's are right here. There's one bonding to that h. There's one bonding to that h. And there's one bonding to that H. Okay, so those are the SP two orbital's, by the way. What is this bond gonna look like? Completely remember that? What kind of orbital doesn't h have? Do you remember? And h is just a one s orbital. Okay, so what I have here, let me use a different color for that. Since we have two different orbital's. What I have here is a one s a one s and one s So those are the one s is and those air overlapping with an SP two. So if I were to describe this, um, if I were to describe this bond, if I wanted to say, What kind of bond is this? What I would say is that it's a one s two s p to bond. Why? Because I have a oneness orbital from the hydrogen overlapping with an S P two orbital from the carbon. Remember, that has three of those. It's overlapping with one of those, and that's making a sigma bond that has that that has those properties. Isn't that interesting? So I just want to show you use that notation because in a lot of practice problems, professors will ask it just like that, they will say, What kind of bond is this or can you find all the bonds that are like this? All right, so that was a little bit of a detour, but I still think that's a good learning moment. Okay, so the question here, though, is that how maney sp two orbital's do I have? I have three. I have one sp to another sp two and another sp two. Alright. But how Maney Orbital's does this molecule? Does this carbon have total? It has four. So what is the left over orbital if you look up here, the left over orbital Is this p orbital that never hybridized. Alright, That P orbital is the one that's going to get the intermediate in it. Okay, where it's gonna get the positive charge. The reason is because I just showed you the sp two s are already bonding. All of these were taken up by an h. Okay, so that means that the positive charge must go where the positive charge must be in an empty P orbital. That is not bonding. Okay, I know that drawing is really messy, but that's the point of this question. OK, so the positive charges in the P and the other three SP two s are making three bonds. Does that kind of makes sense? Let's move on to the carbon ion. Okay, so for the carbon ion, how many bond sites do I have? I have three atoms, and then they have a negative charge is a negative charge. Ah, Bond site? Actually, not necessarily. I need to figure out what does that negative charge mean in this case, I need to convert this back to a Louis structure from a bond line so I can see. Yeah. I mean, it's not a true bond line right now, but having a negative charge kind of implies that we're implying lone pairs, so I have to figure out how many lone pairs that would have. So what I have to do is I have to say, Okay, Carbon once is in What group number four. Okay, I'm doing formal charges right now. Okay. And if as a negative charge, that means how many electrons does it have? If, as a negative charge, that means that it has one more electron than it's supposed to have. So that means that it must have five electrons. Okay? And that's why my charges negative one. Does that make sense? So if I have five electrons, that means that this carbon must necessarily have Ah, lone pair. Now, what I've just done is I just took the negative charge in the formal charge, and I converted back to a lone pairs. Whatever. You see, a charge. You have to do that for these because you have to figure out. Okay. Is there alone para not? Okay, so now that I have that lone pair that counts is my fourth bond site. Okay, So I have I basically have three atoms and have one lone pair, so I have four bond sites total. Does that make sense? Cool. Oh, my gosh. Almost dropped my pen. So if I have four bond sites than what's the hybridization? The hybridization is S p three. Okay. And that means how maney SP three orbital's do I have total. I have four of them because remember that when you use sp three, you have one s and three piece. They all come together and they all blends the other equally. So I have four hybridized orbital's. So what? That means is that one of the S P threes is going down and bonding to the H one of the SP three is bonded to that H One of the S P threes is bonded to that H but I still have an sp three left over. So that means that the orbital that the lone pair is going to be in is actually also gonna be sp three. Because that's the fourth SP three orbital. Cool. All right, so now let's move down to the radical, Okay? The radical. Let's just go a little bit quicker at this point. Has three atoms and a lone electron. Does that Lone Electron count as a group or as a bond site? No. So I have three bond sites. Okay. That means that my hybridization is gonna be SP two. These SP two orbital's are the ones that are making the bonding interaction. So I have one here, one here and one here. Those are my SP two s. So where do you think that this extra lone electron is going to go? Where this radical Where is it going to go? Once again, just like the Carvel Cat ion. It has to go in an empty P orbital. Why? Because remember I said for SP two, that means you only blend together one s and two p. And you have an extra P that's just left over. That's not hybridized at all. Okay? And that's where the radical would go. So once again, this would be in a p orbital. Okay, finally, we have a car bean car, beans a little bit interesting. How maney bond sites do I have? Well, I have two atoms, and I have a lone pair, so that means I have three barn sites. Okay, so what kind of hybridization would it be? Well, it would be SP two, okay? Because I have one s and have to piece coming together, and that's going to give me three hybridized orbital's. So let's look at where these orbital's are. One of the SP two s is coming down and making upon to that H one of the S P two is coming down and making up onto that H. Okay, where do you think the last SP two is? Well, in this case, my last SP two doesn't have anything to bond to, so that's actually gonna be the one that has the loan electrons in it. Why? Because I have to use up all my hybridized Orbital's first before I go to the UN hybrid iced ones. Okay, so what that means is that this lone electron pair is actually gonna be in my SP two in my third SP two orbital. Okay. And that is one that if I reacted it, I could make a bond right there. Okay, So for intermediate orbital, I'm going to say that the intermediate is actually SP to the the lone pair, which is my intermediate is going to go in an SP two hybridized orbital. Alright, So listen what I really want you guys to focus on, and I'm going to give you guys more practice problems in a little bit. Is the bond sites and the hybridization. As long as you guys can get that information from this chart that I made this awesome chart, then you're good. The intermediate orbital thing is a specific question that some professors ask, but it's not quite as important. Okay, So, for example, if this was an exam, most of the points would be on just figuring out bond sites and figuring out, um, hybridization. And not that many points would be on the intermediate orbital one. Alright. But I hope that you understood everything. Because in the end of the day, if you understand all of this, that's gonna help you later on. All right? So let's go ahead and move on.

Hide transcripts