Reaction with diazomethane and light or heat.

let's move on to the next. So another regent that creates a cycle appropriation is called Dyas. Oh, methane. Okay, now Dyas. Oh, methane is an interesting structure because first of all, you guys haven't seen this yet. This is more into organic chemistry to but any time you see, like an n n substitue it like this. So I'm just gonna write it here and triple one end, and then our this is called a die as a group. Okay, It's just a functional group. It's a function of if we don't teach an oracle one just because it's kind of beyond the scope of this course. But it's something you will see in the future. And something that's really interesting about de Aza groups, guys, is that they love to spontaneously disassociate. Why? Because notice that you've got this end end triple bond. And I'm not sure if you guys are aware nitrogen gas is like 78% of the atmosphere. It is nitrogen gas. Okay, it's inert. It's super stable. Okay. I mean, it's been around for billions of years, literally. So nitrogen gas is I'm just gonna draw little squiggle line is end. Triple one n lone pair lone pair. And this day as a group has a lone pair there. So see how close that dyas Oh, is to being nitrogen gas? It's almost nitrogen gas. All it has to do is pick up these electrons, take him away, and now it takes off into the atmosphere. Likely to never be reacted again. This thing is going to be like in its nirvana. Okay, if it could just take those electrons. So guess what allows it to do that pretty much any amount of energy if you insert energy into the system in this case, in terms of light energy, but he energy could work as well. You will give the diocese just enough of a little punch to grab those electrons take off and set sailing for the rest of its happy life. Okay, so this dyas Oh, methane when it grabs a little bit of light, guess what's gonna happen. It's gonna grab when a little bit of light is radiated on it, it's gonna grab these electrons and what you're gonna get, you're gonna get end to gas that's gone, okay? And then you're also going to get what see age age lone pair. Okay, That's the other thing. Guess what's gonna happen. Same mechanism, guys. Now you've got your car bean. And that car bean can react with the dull bond just like before. I'm going to erase these arrows, but it just does this. Okay, so Diane's Oh, Methane would actually just give me a cycle of propane. Nothing fancy about it. Okay? Not behaving today, huh? Okay. Perfect. Okay, guys. So see why I'm grouping these all together. They're kind of like they're all doing the same thing just in different ways.

