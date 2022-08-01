Reaction with a simple carbene.

let's start at the first one. The first example would just be the easiest example possible reacting a car bean directly with a double bond. Okay, this mechanism is gonna look just like our other three. Our other bridge ion mechanisms that made three ring intermediates. It's gonna be a double bond, grabbing the car bean and then the carbon grabbing back. This is going to show us that our product is cyclic. Now, whenever you add a ring toe, another ring, that ring has to be cysts. Because if it was Trans, you'd break the ring by having to straddle both sides of the original ring. So I'm just gonna go ahead and draw this as a cyst triangle or CIS cycle propane. I'm drawing it as going towards the top, and then I would draw my methyl groups that were originally they're going down now. This is not a Cairo molecules. That's my final answer. But if I had had some kind of a symmetry, then I would draw the Anant summer or adjust the stereo is, um er that would be faced the other way. Okay, Now, one thing to keep in mind about this, this is deceptively easy. But there's one thing you need. Toe. Keep in mind, these hydrogen could be swapped for any other atom that just likes to have one bond, for example, how logins I could easily use a car being that has, let's say C br too right? If I did that, what we need to add to this molecule you would need to draw those, bro, means guys. So here, I'm just gonna draw hydrogen, since that's what I was using. But keep in mind that if it had been bro means or anything else, you would have to add them to the tip of the cycle of propane.

Hide transcripts