Reaction with chloroform (CHCl3) and tert-butoxide.

All right, So now let's move on to the second reaction that does a cycle appropriation. And I think this was actually the trickiest one. Because if you look at these re agents, what you'll find is that they look strangely familiar. You have this molecule that kind of looks like an Al Kyohei lied or a leaving group. You have this molecule that looks like a nuclear file or base, and you might be thinking that this is in the category of substitution or elimination. You might think this is a flow chart question. Remember that flow chart that we use for those types of reactions? Well, it's not, though, because if you recognize that this is not a typical leaving group, typically, leaving groups would just have one alcohol, one Hey lied or one soul from the Esther. But here I have three coins. That's not usual. That would not be a flow truck question. So let's go ahead and look at the generation of this car bean so you guys can see how it works. Basically, the way this mechanism works is that let's say about your carbon and you've got your hydrogen and then you've got your three Pala Jin's chlorine. Okay, what happens is that this is going to react in an acid base reaction with turkey talk side, which I'm just gonna draw like this. Okay, The turkey talk side is gonna look at that hydrogen, and it's gonna extract it because it's a strong base. So we're gonna take away that hydrogen. Okay, but if we make up on, we have to break upon. This is the interesting part. You haven't really seen Meghan many mechanisms that do this. But what we're gonna do is we're gonna actually place the electrons directly on to the carbon. Okay? So, essentially, instead of going bond to bond, we're going bond to Adam, which is fine. But now, if we make that bond is to break another bond, we have to kick out one of the c l's. Okay, so we wind up getting as a product of this is now. Ah, car bean. What we're going to get is now a carbon with to see l's and a lone pair. Does that look familiar? That is my car bean that I was able to create through the elimination reaction. So instead of beta elimination, this would be Alfa elimination, but it's very similar concepts. Notice the three arrows and we're basically taking away a hydrogen. Okay, we're getting rid of to to single bonds. Okay, so now we've got our car bean. What happens? The mechanism just takes over, like before. Thes arrows. We're gonna really ugly. I'll raise them in a second. But it would just be this on that. Okay, Just the same thing. Now, your product guys, is gonna be the same exact molecule. Accept what you have to be watchful for this time. We have chlorine. So add those chlorine is Do not forget those chlorine guys. They're important. That's points on your exam. Okay, Awesome. So hopefully that combination made sense.

