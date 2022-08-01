The Simmons-Smith reaction.

Finally, we have the Simon Smith reaction. Okay, so the Simon Smith reaction is the most complicated in terms of re agents. I don't need you to memorize all the different combinations, as long as you can possibly remember the bottom one. Okay, so the re agents are this. Let me just list them out for you. There's die. I Oto methane. Okay, that's the first one here, so I'm just gonna make that one red. There's a zinc copper couple. That's this. And when you react those two things together, guess what happens when you have to diet or methane with zinc copper couple. You get them to react together to make something called I Odo Zinc metal. I who died. Okay, literally. Exactly. The way it looks is the way you say state the name. And this is what we call the Symon Smith re agent. Okay, so the Symon Smith free agent would be this guy right here. Okay, now, that looks really complicated, but see the ch two guys, that's the important part. The important part is that you're gonna make something. Looks like this C h two. Okay. That has basically, um, iodine is coming off of it. Okay, so it's basically got, um, Bond to hear Bond to here with, like, an iodine coming off of it. Wait, I can definitely drew that wrong. Um, but honestly, the mechanism is not important. That's why, like, I don't even know the full mechanism. Um, it's just basically gonna be a source of ch two. Okay? I'm a little bit embarrassed that I didn't I didn't draw the full mechanism, but to be honest, it's because we're using heavy metals with This is a game, Copper. You're not gonna be responsible for the full mechanism. You just need to know the product. Okay? So just imagine that you're basically making bonds the ch two. Okay. Now, by the way, one more word of advice This is not a car bean. This is what we call a car. Be annoyed. Okay, So that's why I said that you either need a car bean or carbon oId. Alright. So, by the way, if you're really interested in the mechanism, it's on Wikipedia. So that's your little research for the end of today. But I'm gonna show you the product. The product has no iodine is on it. It just has the CH two. So once again we're getting our cycle of propane and that's it. And then the iodine and zinc just kind of the group together and they go out a solution. Okay, so anyway, guys, now you can see there's four different ways to add a triangle or a cycle of propane toe a double bond, four different edition reactions. But they all follow very similar mechanisms. Alright, so hope that made sense. Let's move onto the next topic.

Hide transcripts