General properties of cyclopropanation.

in this video, I'm going to introduce a bunch of new edition reactions that all pretty much do the same thing. So I'm going to group them together in a type of reaction called cycle appropriation. So ah, cycle a proper nation reaction takes place when a double bond encounters either a car bean or a carb annoyed the product from this reaction is really just a cyclo propane. Okay, so we literally get the addition of an alcohol group on that double bond, and all you're really getting is a methylene group or a ch two. Okay, so you might be wondering, Johnny, why would a double bond want react with the metal group? I mean, I don't remember methyl groups being strong electro files. Well, that's exactly why we need a car bean or a carb. Annoyed because metals aren't reactive, But carbons are, if you recall, carbons are reactive intermediates, not because their formal charge. If you look this is an example of carbon right here. Doesn't have a formal charge. No, it has a formal charge of zero. So you might think this doesn't look reactive to me. But remember, it has a big problem. It violates the octet rule. Okay, So even though it doesn't have a formal charge, it wants to have eat octet electrons around it. And right now it only has six. It has that lone pair, those two bonds. It's missing two whole electrons. So carbons are going to be extremely reactive with pretty much everything, including double bonds, Which is why they're gonna work to make thes triangle shaped products. Okay, so what I'm gonna do is I'm just gonna go one by one down the list of all the free agents that can make a cycle appropriation.

