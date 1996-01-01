Three rules about orbitals you need to know.

So now, finally what I want to talk about is the three principles of electronic configuration. We're gonna do some practice with this later. But these principles you learn in gen, can you just need to commit them to memory? Okay, you're still gonna need them for or go. So what these do is they describe the way that electrons fill atomic orbital's. Remember that orbital's hold two electrons? The aft about principle is also called the building up principal building but Okay, and with the building up principle, what happens is that it just says, hey, if you have orbital's of differing energies, you have to fill the lowest energy first. Okay, so remember that we're gonna talk more about this later, but remember that the one s orbital is your lowest energy orbital and then it goes up to two S and then it goes to two P and then you get they start going into the into the DS and FS and everything. Okay, so that means you wouldn't fill a f orbital or a D orbital before you completely filled all your lower orbital's. Alright, so you always have to start at the bottom and work your way up. Easy then you have the Pauli exclusion principle. This one. You guys already know all it says is that you can only have two electrons per orbital. So I already told you this, but you didn't know that it was Pauli exclusion. Maybe you forgot. Okay, um or maybe you remembered, Sorry, you could have totally remembered that. I just assume I teach this class, like as if you don't remember anything from gen cam. So the way that I like to think about it, is that imagine these two electrons are like out on a date. Okay. And then, like someone tries to join in and it's like a third wheel, they're gonna be exclusive, they're gonna be like, no, like go away, like, I want to be on a date. Right? So, Pauli exclusion, they're like, excluding the other electrons. Alright, so it's Pauli exclusion then finally, ever last one, which is huns rule, Hunt's rule can be compared to a lot of people compared to like you're on a school bus and it's like the seats of a bus. Alright, so basically you have a certain amount of kids and you know, well, I don't know, kids are weird, but if you had a normal bus, a normal like bus with adults, what happened is that people always take the clear seats first, No one doubles up on a seat for no reason, they always take all the clear seats. And once all the seats have one person on them, then you start putting your second people. Okay, And basically that's what Hunt's rule says, it says that you have to evenly fill all of your orbital of the same energy level before you can start adding second electrons to those. Alright, so in this case, just remember that you're gonna, anything that has equal energy, you're gonna equally fill it with one electron first and then you can start adding second ones. Alright, so guys, it's just important that you guys remember what these rules are about and we're gonna apply it in some practice problems. You guys will get some practice. Alright, so let's go on and try it out.

