Understanding the hydrogen isotopes.

Hey everyone. So here we're gonna take a look at hydrogen isotopes. Now, before we begin first realize that an isotope is not a new type of atom, all it is is a heavier form of the same atom and we make it heavier by adding neutrons here we have hydrogen deuterium and tritium for each of them. They all are just this all hydrogen, you're just in different forms because all of them have an atomic number of one. Remember the bottom number here represents our atomic number, the number of protons, a number of top we're going to say that represents our mass number, which remember is the number of protons plus neutrons. So if we take a look here at the first one, which is just regular hydrogen, it has an atomic number of one. So it has one proton and its mass number is also one. If we were to subtract those two numbers, that will give us the number of neutrons. So we'd say here that hydrogen regular hydrogen has one proton and zero neutrons. Next we add one neutron. And when we do that, we create deuterium, deuterium is going to be an isotope of hydrogen. You're going to see later on throughout organic organic chemistry, you won't find it on the periodic table. You'll just see hydrogen there. Remember deuterium is just another form of the hydrogen atom, It's gotten heavier by adding an additional neutron here, we abbreviate it as deep here, we'd say that since its atomic number is still one, it still has one proton. So It's still one p plus. And then if we subtract those two numbers from each other to -1, we get one which is the number of neutrons. Then what we can do is you can add another neutron and that would help to create. Iridium. Iridium is abbreviated as just t. Again, you wouldn't find this on the periodic table. This is just another form of the hydrogen atom. Here we have one proton still and then two neutrons. So you can see that all of them are hydrogen because all of them have one proton. But they're all different forms of hydrogen because they have different number of neutrons. Also realize that adding neutrons comes at a cost. If you're adding more neutrons to create different isotopes, you're gonna affect the stability of your atom. It's gonna become less stable. So here trillium is incredibly unstable. Doesn't last but for a few moments because we're adding too many neutrons also remember that besides stability, we also talked about scarcity. So here hydrogen before we've added any neutrons is the most stable of these three. So a majority of hydrogen is found in this form as we go towards treaty. Um the percentage of hydrogen existing in that form goes lower and lower. Alright, so just remember that isotopes are just different forms of the same atom, they're just heavier forms of that atom. And we do that by adding neutrons

