Shells, orbitals and types of ions

now we're gonna talk a little bit about just atomic structure. Okay, so remember that electrons orbit regions around a nucleus. Okay. And they orbit it based on energy level. Okay, so that region of space that has a certain energy is called a shell. Okay, a shell is that space that a certain energy where the electrons can can move. Alright, now, shells remember shells can hold a lot of electrons. Some shells can hold up to 18 electrons, something like that. But there's a smaller subset of space within a shell that holds exactly enough. That has enough room for exactly one pair of electrons. Do you remember what that is called? That would be called an orbital? Okay. An orbital. Is that region of space that only two electrons and up spin and a down spin can exist in? Okay, we're gonna talk a lot about orbital's later. All right then. What happens when we already talked about what happens when Adams have different amounts of neutrons? All right. But when Adams possessed a different number of electrons than protons. So now we're talking about what happens if they have different amounts of electrons. What's gonna happen is that instead of being heavier or lighter, electrons don't really contribute to mass very much. Remember that electrons are tiny, tiny, tiny. They do not they're not very heavy. Instead they're gonna contribute towards the charge. So, these are called ions. Okay, remember the word ion just describe something that is a charged atom. Alright, so, remember there's two kinds of charges. You could have you could have a positive or a negative. You guys should be able to fill this in. What is it called when it's a positively charged atom? That's a cat iron. Okay. Please don't say cash in. Okay, that is not a cash in. That is a cat ion. Alright. A negatively charged would be called an an ion. Okay, so it's important that you guys know this distinction basically different amounts of neutrons actually affects the weight. So you get a different atomic mass. Different amounts of electrons doesn't affect the weight that much, but it does affect the charge. Why? Because if you think about it, electrons have a negative charge. Protons have a positive charge in atoms. These are supposed to perfectly balance out. You're supposed to have exactly as many protons as you have electrons. If you have a difference then you're gonna have a net charge for that. All right.

