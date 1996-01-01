The difference between atomic numbers and atomic mass.

Hey everyone. So we're calling from general chemistry that the atom is the basic unit of matter and a collection of atoms is what helps to make a molecule. Now talking about adam we have an example of an atom in the top right corner here. Remember at the center of an atom is where we have a majority of the mass of the atom. That's where we have our protons and our neutrons here is not drawn to scale. The nucleus is very small here. We're just zooming in on it. So we can see the protons and the neutrons also remember that zooming around this are electrons which are found within different orbits. Now also remember that the atomic number of an atom is equal to the number of what That's right. Number of protons also remember that the atomic number is unique to a given element. So an element has atomic number and only that element has that atomic number. Besides the atomic number, we have the mass number. The mass number of an atom is equal to the number of protons plus neutrons. So we're talking about the total number of the subatomic particles with the nucleus of a particular atom. With this whole idea of protons, neutrons and electrons. We also know another term isotopes now, isotopes. These are a type of element that have the same number of protons and therefore the same atomic number but they have deferring neutrons. So their mass numbers is what's different from them. So they all have the same number of protons that it's just their mass numbers that are different. We'll go into further explanations for what exactly is an isotope and some examples in the following video.

Hide transcripts