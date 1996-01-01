Understanding the hydrogen ions.

So here's an example of some really good ions right here. So these are the simplest form of ions you can make, which would be the positive hydrogen and the negative ion of hydrogen. So let's talk about the positive one. Normally a hydrogen atom is a proton and an electron. If I take away one of those electrons, what's going to wind up happening is that I'm going to get a positive charge. Okay, I'm going to get a positively charged adam. And the reason is because I have nothing to counteract the positive charge of the of the, of the proton. All right now, when you have one of these H plus ions, it's actually just called a proton. Why? Because there's nothing else. There's no neutrons, there's no electrons. So literally we just call it protons. So when I say, hey, there's a proton whizzing whizzing around. That means it's a hydrogen that does not have an electron on it. Okay. And that means it has a positive charge. Then a hydride is the name of hydrogen that has a negative charge. Now, why would hydrogen ever have a negative charge? Well, if it has more than one electron for example, it has two electrons, then the electrons are gonna win. There's only more electrons and protons. So you have a net negative. So h minus is hydride H plus is a proton and you guys need to know that that's actually super important for organic chemistry

