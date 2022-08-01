The Meisenheimer Complex

Now that we understand a little bit about the snr mechanism, let's talk about something called the Mizzen Heimer complex. So, as mentioned earlier, the Dow process was a typical snr reaction, but it required tons of heat and pressure to proceed forward. Okay, this is due to the instability of the antibiotic Intermediate. But it turns out that scientists figured out that there are ways to naturally stabilize the antibiotic intermediate that are gonna require that are gonna make it require less heat unless pressure and the rule that we use for that is what? So it's gonna be withdrawing groups or hetero atoms in the Ortho pair of positions will stabilize the intermediate. We're basically looking for things. Remember that that an Ionic Intermediate goes through the Ortho and pair of positions relative to the to the nuclear file. Okay. And that's exactly what we're trying to do here. What we're trying to do is we're trying to use atoms in those or thrown pair of positions to stabilize that negative charge. Okay, so a classical trying nitrobenzene, So think about it. Is nitro a good withdrawing group? It's the best. It's one of the best electron withdrawing groups. So if you use a try nitrobenzene Mayes and heimer complex. Um, the reaction can actually proceed forward at room temperature. So what is amazing? Heimer complex. Well, ah. Mazing heimer complex is just what I'm saying. Ah, whop amazing heimer complexes like an ultimate whop where you have a molecule that has either hetero atoms or withdrawing groups in the Ortho and para position. So I'm gonna just say that that's literally those are synonyms of each other. Amazing time of complex. It's just any benzine that is in a whop formation. Okay, so let's take a look at this. So here I have, once again a strong nuclear file. Oh, ch three negative. And I have a leaving group, but notice that on my Ortho and parent positions, I have all withdrawing groups. Okay. Normally, for the Dow process, I would have required 350 degrees Celsius to proceed forward. But it turns out thes withdrawing groups are so stable are so strong that I'm actually gonna able to proceed forward at room temperature. Okay. 35 is a little bit warm for room, but it could be a hot room. Okay, so let's look at this mechanism, Basically, your negative is going to attack the leaving group, but you're gonna make an an ionic Intermediate. Okay, so you're gonna make a negative charge that's now stabilized by my withdrawing group. And we can draw resident structures for this, right? So we would have resident structures, tons of resident structures. Um, let me just show you a few of them were not gonna draw all of them because there's a lot C l Oh, ch three Now notice. What's gonna happen, Guys, is that nitro? Looks like this, and it's on 10 negative. So not only will the negative charge be able to resonate through the ring, it can even resonate with the Nitro group. Right? We can get something. Looks like this so we can get resonant structures that form within the nitro groups giving us something like this, by the way, That was supposed to have a plus. Sorry. So much to draw. Okay, Okay. So see how that resident structure exists, and we can also draw resident structures of the negative charge moving to the next nitro. So then that would be another resident structure. Okay, So altogether, there's going to be like six resident structures. We're not gonna draw all of them, that's for sure. But I'm just trying to show you guys how amazing heimer complex works. So now, anywhere that this negative charge goes, it's stabilized by withdrawing groups. Okay. Oops. Oh, ch three. So, guys, eventually what winds up happening is that the negative charge is going to reform a double bond. Um, it's gonna reform Taliban, and it's gonna kick out the seal, right? And what you're gonna wind up getting is an S N a r product, right? Because you've got, ah, substitution that occurred. But it was for a nuclear filic reason. Okay, It wasn't for an Electra Filic. Um, you know, molecule was for a nuclear molecule that it occurred. Cool, Right. Awesome. So that's what amazing heimer complexes, guys, it doesn't just have to look like this. It could be any combination of withdrawing groups and hetero atoms. So that means, like, if I just put a nitrogen inside the ring here, let me use a different color. If I put wow, if I put a nitrogen inside the ring here, that would qualify as a hetero atom. Okay, because now I have a non carbon atom inside the ring and non carbon atoms arm or election negative. So they're also good at stabilizing negative charges. Okay, so it's not just withdrawing groups. It's also hetero atoms that will help. So we're gonna look at the following two reactions and says use resident structures to determine which of the following ipso substitution is more favored. Remember that ipso substitution is just another name for S n a R O K. So go ahead and look at both of these. Try to draw resident structures on, then figure out which one is going to be the more favored reaction.

