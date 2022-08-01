NAS in the addition-elimination pathway

So guys, let's look at what this question is asking its saying Which of the following compounds will most readily undergo nuclear filic Aromatic substitution in the addition elimination pathway? It's important for us guys to recognize exactly what's being asked. It says Nuclear Filic. Aromatic substitution in the addition elimination that specifically means S N a R. Okay, so I know it's word a little bit weird. We have to recognize that en nuclear aromatic substitution, specifically with addition elimination is an s n a r. And if it's an S n a R, that means what we're looking for is a what? Okay, it's that easy. So we're just looking for the wa p ist of all. So let's look, we've got a be c d wishing winds. So let's just take a look. So a it doesn't have any wops, so I'm just gonna give it an X. Okay. B has ah hetero atom and a hetero atoms. That's good. So one hetero atom and one hetero atoms in the Ortho positions. I'm only counting the ones that are Ortho apparel came See has a hetero item in the Ortho ah hetero atom in the Ortho in the para and withdrawing group in the or so Someone's looking really good and indeed has a withdrawing group here in the Ortho, and then nothing else. This doesn't help me, and this doesn't help me. Okay, so the best is gonna be See, this is essentially amazing heimer complex, Right? Because I've got in this case, I've got withdrawing groups or hetero atoms in every location. Both my or or those in a pere. So I would expect this to run at a very normal temperature. I wouldn't need ridiculous pressure heat to do this. It would probably run at a very reasonable temperature. Cool. Awesome, guys. So hope that makes sense. Let's move on to the next topic.

