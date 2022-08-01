Which ipso-substitution is more favored

Alright, guys. So, first of all, I don't really need to draw resident structures to know the answer to this question. Because all I'm looking for within S n a r mechanism is I'm looking for wops, right? I'm looking for wops. So the one with more wops is gonna win. Let's analyze the first one. The first one. I've got a hetero atom on the meta, so that's not really gonna help me. Okay, that doesn't really help. And then I got a donating group on the Ortho, so I have head arado on meta donating group on Ortho E d g on Ortho. Does that help me? No, that's terrible. So soon isn't very favored. Let's go to the next one. The next one. I have a hetero atom on Ortho. I have a hetero atom on met up, but that's not really gonna help me, so I'm not gonna write it down. And I have a withdrawing group on meta which again isn't gonna help me, so I'm not gonna write it down. Okay? So, overall, two of these groups don't really help the nitrogen on the meta and the withdrawing group on the meta Don't really help Because notice that, well, I'll draw the resident structure in a second. The resin structure isn't gonna hit those carbons. But I do have this one Adam here that's going to make it more favorite than the other because the other didn't have anything going for it. In fact, it had a bad group. This one at least, has one good group in one good location drawing resonance structures. What you find is that you get something like this where Oops. I should have a sulfur. You got chlorine. You've got O E T. You've got negative. And that negative charge is gonna resonate toe where? Well, it's gonna resonate. So I'm just gonna put here the double bond here. It's gonna resonate to there. It's gonna resonate to here, and it's gonna resonate to here. Okay, so I've actually got a bad group in place because this is gonna push electrons into my negative. That's terrible. Okay, now, on this one, double bond, double one double bond. Well, actually, let me skip. It's all want, actually, what I get for reaction is this attacks here. I moved the electrons down here, so I'm getting a negative charge on that end. Have chlorine. I have O M e myth ox, meth, Oxy. I've got my dotted line representing my an Ionic Sigma complex and my negative charges. Oops, I forgot there's a natural group over here. My negative charges. Two of them aren't stabilized, but one of them is. This one is stabilized because it's on a hetero atom. So this one is gonna be more favored, and this one's gonna be less favorite. Okay. Now, in terms of favorability, you could actually relate that the temperature Meaning that this reaction could occur, possibly at a lower temperature than 3 50. The one above may need more than 3 50 because it's got that donating group that's destabilizing. It makes sense. Cool, guys, let's move on to the next question.

Hide transcripts