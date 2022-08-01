General Mechanism

guys by now. We are pros at E A s. We understand Electra Filic. Aromatic substitution. Very well. But it turns out that that's not the Onley substitution mechanism that bending can undergo. It turns out that in the presence of strong nuclear files bending can actually made to do a nuclear filic Aromatic substitution also called S n a R. So, unlike e. A s, where the addition step is initiated by the presence of a strong electrified, remember that we're always trying to make that strong e plus, and then the benzene attacks. Well, it turns out that you can also start another addition elimination reaction with benzene by a strong nuclear file attacking the benzene. Okay, you might imagine this must be a very strong nuclear file. It's actually attacks such a negative entity. But the thing is, you also need a good leaving group on your bending. So you're gonna need something that you can kick out when the electrons get there. Okay, In some ways, this reminds us a little bit of s and two, because remember, the S and two was a backside attack. It was nuclear. Felix, Substitution. This is also nuclear. Felix substitution. The only thing is that it's not concerted. It's a two step reaction. It's distinct addition and eliminate nation steps. So there's there are similarities. But then there are also differences. Okay, so again, this is called a lot of different things. It's known as instead of E. A s. It's known as nuclear filic aromatic substitution. And it's not abbreviated nes, so don't call it that. That's something different. It's called S N a R. Okay, so the s n a r mechanism is nuclear filic aromatic substitution. Also in some text that's even called the ipso substitution. That just refers to the fact that you have two groups sharing a carbon for a little bit in the intermediate. Okay, so let's go ahead and remind ourselves off E A s. We don't really need to, but quickly run through it so I can see how S N a. R is similar and different at the same time. So remember that your first step is always the slow Step two, create the Sigma complex. Now, this is a catatonic sigma complex because you get ah positive charge on that positive charges distributed throughout the entire thing. So we could just draw that as a dotted line with a positive in the middle. Okay, remember that after the resident structures, etcetera, you get an elimination step, and that's a beta elimination where you grab in age, you read from the double bond and you get a substitution product that was started off by an electric file. So e a s. Well, with S n a r, the reaction is really much, much different. So what we get is that the reaction starts off with a nuclear file attacking the benzene, and it's going to attack the site where there is a strong or a good leaving group. Okay, now, unlike s and to where I immediately would have just kicked out my leaving group and it would have been backside attack. And that's done. This is not a backside attack because there is no backside. And it's two steps. Meaning that we're gonna do is we're gonna break a bond on the benzene and making an Ionic intermediate. So we're going to get instead of a catatonic sigma complex, we're gonna get a negative charge that's distributed throughout the same five atoms. Okay, so this is what we call the an ionic signal complex. So it's similar, but it's a negative charge instead of a positive charge. Okay, So, guys, then what happens? Well, eventually the negative charge is going to reform a double bond. Okay, so eventually, in a negative charge is going to reform a double bond kick out my ex, and I'm going to get in my elimination step. I get my nuclear file substituting where the ex waas. Okay, So, guys, as you can imagine, this an Ionic Intermediate is extremely unstable cause Benson already has so many electrons non putting a full negative charge in there. That's gonna suck. So typically, we're gonna need lots of heat and lots of pressure to make these work. Okay. And in early example of this was a reaction called the Dow process that was actually started by the company dow. And it was an early method to make final, but man, they had toe work for it. So the way they work did it was they got chloral benzene and they reacted Noh, which we know is a strong nuclear file, right, with 350 degrees Celsius and high pressure. So we need all that. So that we can actually make the intermediate. And remember, the intermediate would look like this. You attack and then you break off into a lone pair on the top. Now, what I wanna do is draw the resident structures. Let's do that. So the resident structures for this would look for this? An Ionic Intermediate would look like this. I have C l o h double bond, double bind, negative charge. That's gonna make a bond and break a bond. So I'm gonna get something. Looks like this. And that is going to again make a bond and break a bond, and then I'm going to get something like this. Okay, So what happens at the end at the end, remember? I said there's an elimination step. The elimination is that itself. Eliminating the lone pair reforms a double bond and kicks out the chlorine. Okay, that is going to give us on, basically final now, in this case because it happened in a basic environment, Deep Throat nation does take place. Okay, So usually you're gonna need an extra coolant equivalent of acid to turn the fan oxide. Yeah, into final. Okay, So this was an early method of making females that used the S N a R mechanism. But it wasn't very efficient. This is not how modern day females are made made much more simply in other ways. Okay, so now that we understand the general mechanism of S N A r, let's explore a little bit more on the next page.

