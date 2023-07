When the following stereoisomer of 2-bromo-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane is treated with sodium methoxide, no E2 reaction is observed. Explain why this compound cannot undergo the E2 reaction in the chair conformation.

NaOCH3, CH3OH—> no alkene produced HINT: Look for a hydrogen trans to the leaving group; then see if the hydrogen and the leaving group can become diaxial.