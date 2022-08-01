The Anti-Coplanar Requirement

Alright, guys and I want to talk about a really important topic that Onley applies to the E two mechanism. That's called the Antico Plainer requirement. So as I told you guys already, e two reactions are going to require an antique a plainer arrangement between the leaving group and the beta hydrogen in order to go to completion. Okay. And that's because the orbital's need toe overlap in a certain way in order to make a new pi bon, which is that double bond that you get the end. Okay, so that's the first thing that we need to know now. Not only are we gonna have to look at how many different beta hydrogen we have, but now we're gonna have to look at an extra level of complexity, which is how many of these beta hydrogen can be in the anti position or are in the anti position. So that means that we're going to require two steps to figure out the amount of products that we have. First, we're gonna look a beta hydrogen. And then after we figured out the number of data hydrogen, we're gonna figure out, Are they antique? A plane or not? Okay. On top of that, there's one more thing I should know. Which is that when you have a leaving group in a beta hydrogen on a cyclo hexane, that's actually going to form a chair, Right? Remember that cycle? Hexane is usually are in the chair confirmation. And when you're dealing with an elimination on a chair instead of calling it anti complainer, we're actually gonna call it a die axial requirement instead of this is the same thing as Antico. Plainer. Okay. And why is that? Why do I say co plainer? Why do I say die axial? Because the Onley way that the leaving group and the beta proton can be anti to each other is if they're on adjacent axial positions. The reason is because think about the equatorial positions, the actual positions go like this. The equatorial positions go like this, right? Let me see. I'm doing this all wrong, But let's say that the actual positions are like this. The equatorial positions to do this, that's not an anti arrangement that's actually like a gouache or something like that. Okay, so in order for the elimination to occur, you're gonna need to rotate a chair to the actual position first, even though that's the less stable position and that actually something to do with it as well. Even though this is less stable. I need to rotate it like this in order to make my reaction happen. Because I need my groups to be anti not. Gosh. Okay, so that looks like I was doing a really weird dance, So I hope you guys enjoyed that. Um, we're gonna do here is a really quick practice. Not a lot of drawing. In fact, I don't want you to draw anything yet. All we're analyzing is would these e two reactions happen or not? Notice that I have a strong nuclear file, okay. And I have either a secondary or a tertiary alcohol. Haley, remember that? I said secondary and tertiary can do et too, because I have a bad back side or not that great. So I want you guys to figure out, first of all, like, how many beta hydrogen is you have? Okay. How maney. Beta hydrogen, Different data. Hydrogen. Would you have? And then once you figure that out determined, would they be anti complainer or not? In order to make the reaction occur? So this is two steps. First of all, do the same thing that we did for the beta hydrogen exercise. Figure out how many how many different ones we have. But then on top of that, figure out how many of those are actually anti complainer? Okay, and that's going to be the number of possible products for E two. Alright, so go ahead and try it with the first one and then I'll explain it.

