Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms

All right. So for this first one, how many different beta hydrogen did you guys find? Actually, it should have only been one. Because this is my Alfa. And if you'll notice my Betas are all exactly the same. They all have hydrogen, and they're all metal group, so it doesn't matter which one I pick. All right, so let's just erase the bottom two and look at the top. OK, now, the next question, this is the part you guys aren't good at yet. Could one of the ant will one of the hydrogen sbi anti? Okay. And I'm going to give you guys a rule of thumb. Any time that you have hydrogen on a metal group like this, always assume that at least one of them, that one of them will be anti. Why? Because this could rotate as much as it wants. So what that means is that at least one hydrogen will always be in the position where it's faced opposite to the direction of the Brahmins. To notice that the Brahmins facing that direction this is the hydrogen that would be eliminated. Ok, do we need to actually figure that out? Not really. You could just assume that if it's a method, then it will have an anti complainer arrangement. Okay. So I could eliminate my nuclear fall. I'm not gonna draw it yet, but my nuclear fall could eliminate from there and make a double bond and kick out my bro. Mean, just like I showed you guys when I did the e two, and that would be in an anti arrangement. Okay, It would be anti, by the way, if we were looking from destruction right here and looking down, you would see that the Brahman is facing straight up and the H is facing straight down. All right, so the answer is that this would give us one product. Okay, Cool. So and and obviously it would react. So let's go on to the next one.

