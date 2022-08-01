Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms

All right. So how maney beta hydrogen did you find here? Well, the answer is actually two different ones. The reason is because this is my Alfa and these were my Betas. Let's say this is my Blue Beta, and this is my green beta. Okay, Do both of these have hydrogen on them? Yes, they dio if you'll notice we have for the green one. We have a hydrogen coming straight off the front like this. Hoops. Let's do that again. Okay. Why is it going on the dash? Because the alcohol is on the wet. Why is it on the wedge? Because the alcohol is on the dash. Okay. And then what about the blue one? The blue one has a metal group face towards the back. So that means I must have a H facing towards the front. Pretty easy. So far right now. Are these equivalent or non equivalent these air non equivalent? Because the blue direction would eliminate towards, um, Ethel. The green direction would eliminate towards the Ohh. Okay. Is that making sense so far? So I should get. So far, I have two different types of beta hydrogen. That was the first level that's what you're supposed to do just by recognizing beta hydrogen. Now, let's go into the second level, which is just specifically for E two. What does it to require Antico plainer. So are any of these two hydrogen actually anti to my chlorine? And the answer is no. Okay, the answer is that this would be no reaction. Crazy, right? There would be no reaction. And why is that? Because I have two different hydrogen is. But both of them are what we would call sin to my chlorine. Or also what you would call in terms of new and projections we call them eclipsed. Okay, now, I know that I just pulled the word sin like a clips. Okay. Where the hell did sin come from? Sin and anti are words that are used on many times opposite to each other to mean that sin would be sis and anti would be trans or facing different directions. Okay, so if you ever hear me say the word sin, that's literally a synonym persists. Okay, that we'll talk about later, but also in terms of noon projections. If I were to draw a Newman projection of this bond that way that would be eclipse. Because you'll notice that my chlorine facing up my hydrogen also facing up. That's really bad. I need them to be faced anti not zero degrees, 180 degrees. So it's no direction because none of these hydrogen zehr anti. And this is where professors get you This whole chapter Probably the hardest type of question you're going to get is a une to elimination and having to figure out which ones are Antico player and which ones aren't. So I hope that by approaching this systematically, you guys will get into the habit of always looking at How many different data hydrants do we have? And then secondly, how many of them are actually Antico player? Okay, cool. So let's move on to this last one. Now, we do need to give you a preface for this last one. This last one that you're gonna notice is that the flooring is equatorial. Okay. Now, even though that might be more stable in terms of the equatorial preference, it cannot react in this confirmation. So what you're gonna need to do first is you're gonna need to draw a chair flip of this of this molecule. You have to draw it so that all the positions are reversed. Remember that when you do a chair flip, Axl's become equatorial equatorial become axles. So you have to draw all that and then see how maney anti complaint or hydrogen is. You have beta hydrogen. You have. All right, I know it sounds like a little bit of a bitch, but go ahead and try your best, and then I'll show you an easy way to how to do it after you've given it or try. Okay, so go for it.

