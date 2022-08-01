Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms

The answer for this one was that only one product was possible even though we had more than one beta hydrogen. Alright. And that had to do with Antico plan or what we call the dye actual requirement when you're talking about chairs. Okay, Now, at the beginning, I told you guys as a hint, draw the chair, the chair flip, and then figure it out. And even though technically to be totally safe, you should draw the entire flip, meaning that you draw the opposite looking chair and you draw all the positions the same. I have a little cheap for that. Sometimes just gonna work even though it's not technically technically correct, which is, instead of drawing the perfect chair flip instead, just flip all the positions on the same molecule. So what we're gonna do is we're just gonna draw that this f goes here, we're gonna draw that this ch three goes here and we're gonna draw that. This ch three, I guess, goes out here. Okay, So notice that. And if you want, just go ahead and scratch out everything else. So scratch that out. Scratch that out. Scratch that out. Okay. I'm just trying to think of the fastest way. If you write a test and have to figure this out, that'll be the fastest way to figure it out. Okay, so now I look at my positions and I say, Okay, all of my ax sales have become editorials on my equatorial became axles. How maney beta hydrogen is Do I have? Well, this is my Alfa. Okay, So that means that I have to beta carbons. I have. This is my beta carbon, and this is a beta carbon. Okay, How many of those have hydrogen? Actually, both of them have hydrogen. I'm gonna have ah hydrogen facing equatorial here. So where the old metal group Waas and I drew that equatorial a little bit wrong. Let me actually draw it a little better. Should just be going like that, Okay. And then I'm also gonna have a hydrogen axial where the other one was, so I should have a hydrogen facing down like that. Okay, I know this color is difficult to tell, so I'm gonna put a circle around the hydrogen so you guys can tell where it is. Okay, so now my question is, are those two exactly the same. Okay. And the answer is no, because they're in different positions. Okay. Could they both eliminated any to? No, actually, no. The only one that could would be this one right down here. Okay. And the reason is because that one is axial. And this one is Axl. My leaving group is now Axel, remember, we put the leaving group there on purpose because it has to be in the actual position. So now, as you'll see, if I were to draw a Newman projection of that, I would have one going down when going up. It would be perfect. Okay, how about the equatorial over here? That one is not die Axle. It's not in an actual position, so this one would not work. So the answer is I could only get one elimination product. All right, so we're not going to draw it out. But we will just say that you would get one product. Alright, Cool. So I hope that exercise helped you guys to see how important Antico Planner is and also how tricky it can be. It's one of those things. You just have toe always be looking out for it. All right. And now let's just move on to the next video

