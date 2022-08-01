Identify the completion of E2 mechanisms

So how many different beta hydrogen is did you guys find? And it turns out that for this one, there should have just been one, because this is my Alfa and my Alfa is connected to two beta carbons. But what we're gonna find is that one of those beta carbons doesn't have any hydrogen on it, so it can't count. So that means I only have one side that's available. And that's why it happens to be a metal. So can one of the hydrogen to be anti absolutely. Like I said for these, if it's metal, you assume that it will work. Just to show you guys I would have one h in the front. I would have one each in the back, and I would have one h going straight down. And the basically the h that's going towards the front would be the one that I could remove because the front one, if you draw your thing correctly, if you draw your name correctly, if it's going the opposite direction, that's going to be the one that is gonna be anti to it. Okay, so I know it might not look like it there, but it's Actually, it actually would work. Okay, so we would only have one area that would form a double bond. That'll be between this Alfa and this beta. So once again, I would get one product. Okay, Cool. So let's move on to the next question.

