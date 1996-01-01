as I previously mentioned substitution reactions would not be possible without leaving groups. Why? Because remember that the electro files do not have an empty orbital. So what that means is in order to make a bond, I'm always going to have to break a bond and I can't break upon unless something is going to leave. Okay, so what that means is that it's going to be important in this chapter, that we know exactly how to recognize when something is a good leaving group and when something is a bad leaving group. Okay, so let's go ahead and get started and learn more about leaving groups. Okay, so as I said, leaving groups are what break up on to make it reactive And in general we can use the same rules that we learned from acids and bases to predict when something is going to make a good leaving group. We just use the rules that would make something a good conjugate base. Okay, because what a conjugate base, all it is is it's something that's stable after it gains electrons. Okay, and that's exactly what a leaving group is as well after accepting an electron pair. Is it going to be stable or not? Okay, so how do we determine if a leaving group is good or bad? We use the same exact factors that affect acidity that we used for the asset based chapter. Okay, so remember that we had a few factors that affected how stable contents were after they left. The one that we're gonna use most often is actually just the element effect. Okay, because it turns out there aren't that many good leaving groups and we can usually use the element effect too, describe all of them. Alright, so, I know it's been a long time, but what were the trends that we used for the element effect? We used election negativity? We said that as something goes to the right towards flooring, it's gonna be more electro negative. So it's gonna like to have a negative charge more, it will be more stable. But also we use the size trend. We said that as a conjugate gets bigger, the easier it is for it to except more electrons because it doesn't care. I use the word, it's very squishy at um it's got tons of electrons everywhere. So if it gains two extra electrons, it's not really gonna care. Okay, so, ideally the best leaving group would be the one that's furthest to the right and for this down. So that would be around down here on iodine. Okay, now you can't get much lower than iodine because then you start getting into like these weird transition metals that are radioactive and probably give you cancer. Okay, But iodine is a good, is a good place to place to end in terms of the trend. Okay, so this doesn't explain all leaving groups because remember we have other types of factors affecting acidity as well. Remember that there was the inductive effect, there was the resonance effect. All that stuff still applies. But in general the element effect does a really good job explaining the really common leaving groups. So what I want you guys to do is go through this exercise. I've given you pairs of molecules. All you have to do is compare the two different pairs and see which one would have the better leaving group. Okay? And go ahead and just try to use the factors affecting the city to figure that out. And then I'll explain each one to you. So go for it.

