Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsGood Leaving Groups

Predict the best leaving group

Johnny Betancourt
532
2
5
I'm making this too easy for you. Alright, So for this one, once again we could use the element effect. And hopefully you picked iodine. I mean, I gave you that one right at the beginning, I told you the iodine is pretty much one of the best leaving groups I could ever have. They both, in terms of electro negativity. Actually, flooring is going to be more electro negative than iodine. Okay. But the size effect is going to take over and iodine is just gonna be so much bigger than flooring that it's going to be a better leaving group than the flooring will because the iodine will tolerate those electrons better. Okay, cool. So that's it for C. Last one D. And then we'll be done with this patient.
03:06
