Predict the best leaving group

so I had to throw one tricky one in there. I hope this one wasn't didn't freak out too much. Basically, this one was a challenge. Because I hope you noticed you actually could not use the element effects for this one. Because the element that's leaving is the same for both of them. They're both oxygen. Okay, so what effect could I use? And it turns out that this is gonna be one example where I would use the resonance effect. Okay, If you think about what these air gonna look like after they leave, let's actually draw them. Okay, So sorry if you didn't think about that, But let's say that the O. H. Leaves let's say that this weird thing leaves, okay. The O H would just look like this O h negative. Trying to avoid my head. Perfect. Okay, this other one would look like O negative, but that's attached to s dull. Bon. Oh, dull. Bon O C h three. Okay. Does any of these have an advantage? Well, the O. H. Negative is what we call localized. Localized is a really bad thing. That means that the charge can only be in one spot it would just be right here That's not very stable. Whereas this negative charge could resonate on this other compound that I could do is I could take these electrons and move them here so I would get a negative charge of the top. And then I could also get a negative charge at the bottom. So this one is what we call. Remember? The word was D localized. When you can resonate, that's d localized. It means that the electron, the negative charge, can spread everywhere. So it turns out that because of the crazy amount of residents that this molecule can have, this is gonna be a much better leaving group than always Negative. In fact, this is actually gonna be one of our good leaving groups later on. When we talk about leaving groups in more depth, this is This is a group called a sulfa. Nay, Esther. Okay. A Sultanate, Esther. Like I said, I'm gonna go more in detail later. But just so you know, even though 00 negative is kind of not that great of a leaving group, because there's so much resonance, it becomes an amazing leaving group. Alright, It's cool with that. So I'm just trying to show you how, really all the factors affecting acidity are fair game. But this is one where use residents to figure that out. All right, so now let's simplify things. I've given you the general rule, but let's simplify things because you have a lot of mechanisms toe learn, okay? And a lot of stuff you have to memorize. So I'm just gonna simplify everything we just talked about and summarize it in one line. Are you guys cool with that? This is the line, okay. Due to their high electro negativity Alcohol. Hey, wides will be the primary leaving group for this chapter. All right? Didn't that simplify things? So what I'm trying to say here is I'm really trying to take your entire thought process out of it. What I'm saying is this now you know how to find out if something's a good leaving group or a badly in group. If it's better or worse. But I'm just going to simplify things and tell you this. Al Kyohei Allied's 90% of time are gonna be you're leaving group. Okay, so if you see an Al Kyohei lied, just imagine that is my leaving group. If you see something else, ignore it for now, okay? Because we're gonna be dealing without your Haley's. Basically, for this entire chapter. Okay, at the very end, then I'll go ahead and add a few other leaving groups. Right now. Let's just focus on alcohol highlights, because that's going to simplify things a lot. Bueno. Cool. All right, so let's move on.

