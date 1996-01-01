Predict the best leaving group

Alright, so if you were paying attention this first one is pretty easy. Okay, we know that basically the leaving group is probably gonna be the oxygen or the nitrogen for a why? Because I do have CH three is present. Okay. But just letting you know, carbon is never going to be a good leaving group. Why? Because think about it, carbon on the periodic table is pretty far to the left. Okay. So what that means is it's going to be a terrible leaving group. It does not like to have a negative charge. So never think of carbon or hydrogen, hydrogen is even worse hydrogen all the way over there. They do not like to have electrons. So please never make those leaving group. But what I do have is I have an oxygen and have a nitrogen. What effect could I use to figure out which one's the better leaving group? The element effect, I can just say, okay, which one's more electro negative? Which one's bigger? They're both actually roughly the same size because they're on the same row, but one is more electro negative. And that's oh okay. So what that means is that the right answer for a. Is that the O. H. Is going to be a better leaving group than the N. H. D. All right, So that's the end of that question. Go ahead and try to use that same logic for B. Go for it

