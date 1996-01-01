Predict the best leaving group

All right, so be was actually even easier than a. Why? Because for B I don't have any good leaving groups. All I have is CH three on both sides. So this would once again part of the french be a super shitty leaving group. Okay. It would be terrible if it picked up, electrons would have to be a C negative. That just doesn't really happen. Okay then. Whereas the other compound has a chlorine. Okay, And obviously if chlorine picks up electrons, that's gonna be a lot more stable. Why? Because the element effect, once again chlorine, let me erase this little chlorine is here and then carbon is here. So chlorine has an advantage both with its much more electro negative and it's also bigger. So it's just all around a much, much better leaving group than carbon could ever dream of being. Alright, magnitudes of order. Better. Alright, so let's go on to see.

Hide transcripts