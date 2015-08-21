To determine the stereochemistry of curacin A by synthesis, it would have been necessary to prepare all stereoisomers of the C₁₇―C₂₀ cyclopropane fragment. How would the reaction in Figure 16.30 be modified to produce the other stereoisomers shown here? [Think about the concepts of stereoselectivity (Chapter 6) and stereospecificity (Chapter 8).]





<IMAGE> <IMAGE> <IMAGE>