During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?
a. Primary syphilis
b. Secondary syphilis
c. Tertiary syphilis
d. All of the above
During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?
a. Primary syphilis
b. Secondary syphilis
c. Tertiary syphilis
d. All of the above
Match the pathogen with the listed vector responsible for transmitting it to humans.
___ Rickettsia typhi
___ Rickettsia prowazekii
___ Rickettsia rickettsii
___ Orientia tsutsugamushi
___ Ehrlichia chaffeensis
___ Borrelia burgdorferi
___ Borrelia recurrentis
___ Anaplasma phagocytophilum
A. Rat flea
B. Body louse
C. Hard tick
D. Mite
E. Soft tick
Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through ________.
a. inhalation and remain localized
b. inhalation and become systemic
c. trauma and remain localized
d. trauma and become systemic
Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.
a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms
Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. HIV is transmitted by a parenteral route.
b. Candida albicans is an opportunistic pathogen that can cause disease in an immune-competent host if the normal microbiota are disrupted.
c. Gram-positive bacteria may produce endotoxin.
d. Siderophores help pathogens obtain calcium.
e. Emerging pathogens tend to exhibit expanded tropism.
f. The more toxic a substance is, the higher its LD50.
g. Virulence is the ability of a microbe to cause disease.
h. Gram-negative bacteria may produce exotoxins.
Times and dates of Bob's symptoms of disease:
Identify the incubation period for Bob's case of the bubonic plague: