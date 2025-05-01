Multiple Choice
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement:
Herpes infections caused by HHV-2 can be cured by treatment with acyclovir if caught early.
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While typically associated with oral herpes infections, HHV-1 is now a significant cause of genital herpes infections.
Both HHV-1 and HHV-2 typically recur about one or two times after the initial infection.
The only way to differentiate between HHV-1 and HHV-2 is through culturing the virus.
HHV-1 and HHV-2 can both cause genital lesions, but HHV-1 spreads by genital-to-genital contact more easily.