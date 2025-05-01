True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement:
Herpes infections caused by HHV-2 can be cured by treatment with acyclovir if caught early.
HHV-2 is typically passed through oral to genital contact, and studies show people use condoms less regularly during oral sex.
Pustules are located on the external genitals of females, which is not typically protected during condom use, and in males may be located in areas that a condom does not cover.
Latex, the most common material used in condoms, is not an effective barrier against the herpes virus.
Secondary herpes infection can involve highly infectious rashes in many other areas of the body besides the genitals.