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Multiple Choice
Which feature below is shared between the viruses that cause arboviral encephalitis and the polio virus?
A
They are enveloped viruses.
B
They are ssRNA viruses.
C
They are types of picornaviruses.
D
They are zoonoses.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the viruses involved. Arboviral encephalitis viruses are a group of viruses transmitted by arthropods (like mosquitoes), and the poliovirus is a well-known virus causing poliomyelitis.
Step 2: Understand the structural features of these viruses. Arboviruses can be enveloped or non-enveloped depending on the specific virus, while poliovirus is a non-enveloped virus.
Step 3: Consider the genome type. Both arboviruses that cause encephalitis and poliovirus have single-stranded RNA (ssRNA) genomes, which is a key shared feature.
Step 4: Evaluate the virus family classification. Poliovirus belongs to the Picornaviridae family, but arboviruses causing encephalitis belong to different families (e.g., Togaviridae, Flaviviridae), so they are not all picornaviruses.
Step 5: Assess transmission and host range. Poliovirus is a human-specific virus, while arboviruses are zoonotic, involving animal reservoirs and arthropod vectors, so they differ in this aspect.
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