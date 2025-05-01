Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are ways in which the Zika virus can be spread? i. Across the placenta to the fetus. ii. Culex mosquitoes. iii. Sexual contact.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the modes of transmission for the Zika virus. Zika virus is primarily transmitted by mosquito vectors, but not all mosquito species are involved.
Step 2: Identify the mosquito species that transmit Zika virus. The main vector is the Aedes mosquito, not the Culex mosquito, so transmission via Culex mosquitoes is generally not considered a route for Zika virus spread.
Step 3: Consider vertical transmission. Zika virus can cross the placenta from a pregnant woman to her fetus, which is a well-documented mode of transmission causing congenital infections.
Step 4: Evaluate sexual transmission. Zika virus can be transmitted through sexual contact, which is an important non-vector mode of transmission.
Step 5: Based on these points, determine which options are correct by excluding transmission via Culex mosquitoes and including placental and sexual transmission.
Watch next
Master Zika Virus with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter