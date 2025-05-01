Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements regarding HPV infection is true?
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The HPV vaccine helps to prevent serious cancers in men, including oropharyngeal, anal, and penile cancers.
The HPV vaccine prevents the most common causes of genital warts in both males and females.
The HPV vaccine is typically given as a combination vaccine that offers protection to both HPV and Hep-B.
Men who are vaccinated cannot spread the most common forms of HPV, protecting their eventual partners from infection.