Multiple Choice
HPV infection is associated with cervical cancer. The following statements describe reasons why the HPV vaccine is recommended to boys as well as girls. Which of the statements is INCORRECT?
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Genital warts are a strong indication that a person is infected with an HPV type that may lead to cervical cancer.
HPV is relatively rare but considered serious because those infected are likely to develop cervical cancer.
Most HPV infections are asymptomatic, but infection may greatly increase the risk of cervical or oropharyngeal.
The HPV vaccine is effective at preventing infection by most of the forty-plus HPV types that are sexually transmitted.