Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ The number of cases of schistosomiasis has increased worldwide because of improved technology and economic stability in endemic areas.
Balantidium coli can be distinguished from Entamoeba histolytica microscopically because B. coli has ___________.
African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.