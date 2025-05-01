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Multiple Choice
To protect against tetanus, the tetanus vaccine contains which of the following?
A
Attenuated virus.
B
Bacterial RNA.
C
Inactive toxin.
D
Capsular polysaccharides.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the tetanus vaccine is designed to protect against the toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium tetani, not the bacterium itself.
Recall that the vaccine contains a form of the toxin that has been inactivated so it cannot cause disease but still stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies.
Recognize that this inactivated toxin is called a toxoid, which is a toxin treated to lose its harmful properties while retaining its antigenic properties.
Eliminate options that do not relate to the nature of the tetanus vaccine, such as attenuated virus (since tetanus is caused by bacteria, not a virus), bacterial RNA, and capsular polysaccharides (which are components of some bacterial vaccines but not tetanus).
Conclude that the correct component in the tetanus vaccine is the inactive toxin, or toxoid, which safely induces immunity.
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