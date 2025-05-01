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Multiple Choice
Which food safety control measure is relatively less effective at limiting cases of Listeriosis when compared to diseases caused by other foodborne pathogens?
A
Freezing.
B
Canning.
C
Pasteurization.
D
Refrigeration.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of Listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium responsible for Listeriosis, which is a foodborne pathogen capable of growing at refrigeration temperatures (psychrotrophic behavior).
Recognize that refrigeration is generally effective at slowing or stopping the growth of many foodborne pathogens, but Listeria can still multiply at these low temperatures, making refrigeration less effective against it.
Compare refrigeration with other control measures such as freezing, canning, and pasteurization, which involve more extreme conditions (very low temperatures, high heat, or sterilization) that are more effective at killing or inhibiting Listeria and other pathogens.
Conclude that because Listeria can grow at refrigeration temperatures, refrigeration is relatively less effective at limiting Listeriosis cases compared to its effectiveness against other foodborne diseases.
Summarize that while refrigeration slows many pathogens, Listeria's unique ability to grow in cold environments makes refrigeration a less reliable control measure for preventing Listeriosis.
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