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Multiple Choice
For which other infection does the recommended post-exposure prophylaxis most closely resemble the recommended post-exposure prophylaxis for rabies?
A
Tetanus.
B
Bacterial meningitis.
C
Botulism.
D
Leprosy.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) means. PEP refers to the treatment given after potential exposure to an infectious agent to prevent the development of disease.
Step 2: Review the components of rabies PEP, which typically includes wound cleaning, administration of rabies immunoglobulin (passive immunization), and a series of rabies vaccinations (active immunization).
Step 3: Compare the PEP protocols of the listed infections (Tetanus, Bacterial meningitis, Botulism, Leprosy) focusing on whether they involve both passive and active immunization after exposure.
Step 4: Recognize that tetanus PEP also involves wound cleaning, administration of tetanus immunoglobulin (passive immunization), and tetanus toxoid vaccine (active immunization), making it closely resemble rabies PEP.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, tetanus PEP most closely resembles rabies PEP because both use a combination of passive and active immunization following exposure.
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Master Rabies Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter