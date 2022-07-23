Which Plasmodium life stage infects the liver?
a. Sporozoite
b. Merozoite
c. Gametocyte
d. Sexual stage
e. Vector stage
Which Plasmodium life stage infects the liver?
a. Sporozoite
b. Merozoite
c. Gametocyte
d. Sexual stage
e. Vector stage
Which of the following predisposing factors would leave a patient with the greatest long-term risk of acquiring a fungal infection?
a. Invasive medical procedures
b. AIDS
c. Chronic illness such as diabetes
d. Short-term treatment with antibacterial agents
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.