Quick overview of oxidation.

Now we're going to explore the oxidation reactions of sulfides. So before we can talk specifically about sulfides, I think we need a little refresher on what oxidation is. Okay, Because it might have been a little while since you saw oxidation reduction. Just remember that oxidation is any reaction that's gonna involve the increase in the oxygen content off a molecule. Now, that doesn't mean that you're actually adding oxygen's. It could just mean that you have more bonds two and oxygen. Okay, so this is a scheme, a little table that I used during my oxidation reduction lectures. And what you should know about it is just you can see the pattern as you move to the right. These molecules have more and more bonds toe oxygen. So if you think about it a sulfide, what does a sulfide look like? We're gonna look at it in a second, but it's a sulfur with zero oxygen's on it. Okay. So as we oxidized, we would we would expect that we're gonna get more and more bonds to oxygen. Cool

