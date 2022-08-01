Show the mechanism, predict the equilibrium

so the mechanism was pretty straightforward. You would take your water, your oxygen, you would attack the Carbonell Carbon. You're going to get a Tetra Hydro intermediate that has an own negative. And in oh h two positive with an isopropyl and a fennel on either side. Then we know we're going to do a proton transfer, and that's going to give us our hydrate or which bleach, benzene and isopropyl. Okay, so not that hard now. It also asked for equilibrium. Now notice that I kind of messed up because I drew a forward arrow. It's not forward zero. It's an equilibrium arrow. So let's draw those in. So the equilibrium arrows for both of these steps would be shifted towards you think the right or to the left. What do you think is more favorite, the hydrate or the original ketone? So, guys, these are groups are definitely bigger than hydrogen. You know, they're pretty bulky, so the equilibrium is gonna be greatly shifted to the left, and only a tiny bit is going to go forward. Okay. In fact, it might be on the order of less than 1% hydrate. Okay, so that's why hydrates they're interesting toe, Understand? In terms of the theory of solvents attacking carbon eels, but synthetically, we don't really use thes because there's so in favor to form that. Really? You can't. You can't really get a stable gem dial out of it. The gem dial is gonna eventually go back, um, towards being a carbon. You Okay, So anyway, that's the end of this reaction. Let's move on to the next topic.

