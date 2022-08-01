Reactions of Organometallics

Now I want to discuss some common reactions of Organa metallics. So as you guys know, organa metallics are very strong nuclear files. So they're going to react with things that have positive charges. That just makes sense. Okay. And what we call it when something is a positive charge, that's an electric file. So organo metallics are nuclear files that are going to attack different Electra files. So I'm looking for things that have a positive charge. And the whole point of this topic is I want to go through all the different types of molecules that have positive charges that could be attacked. All right, so we're gonna start off with the simplest Electra file. It's electrified that you should already know at this point in the course, because we've worked with it several times. And that's alcohol. Hey, Allied's okay. So Al Kyohei Allied's haven't written at the top is well, so you don't have to write it, But Al Kyohei Allied's are really great Electra files. Why? Because it's a carbon attached to an election. Negative, Adam. So I get a partial negative here. I get a partial positive there. That partial positive charge is very susceptible to nuclear Filic attack. Okay, now I can already tell some of you guys air forgetting how to determine if there's an electric fall or a nuclear file. Because you're saying Johnny, but I see a negative and I see a positive. So how do I know that it's an electrical? Why isn't a nuclear file? Because we had this rule back when in our acid base chapter. So you're kind of forgetting, but it's okay. I can say it again. We have a rule that says you look at the side of the charge with the highest bonding preference. So which of those two atoms can make more bonds? Carbon or halogen? Carbon, right? Carbon make four bonds. So this is the side that I look at to determine if it's an electrical or a nuclear file. What kind of charges on the carbon positives that means this is an electric file. Does that make sense even though they're both charges are present? I ignore this charge in terms of determining electrical nuclear file because that one doesn't matter to me. I care about the one of the highest bonding preference. All right, so cool. Let's go ahead and get started with this mechanism. It's really easy. It's just gonna be a substitution or elimination reaction, often alcohol. Hey, lied because as you guys remember, our M stands for, in general a new organic metallic where I have a negative charge on the r and have a positive charge on the end. So in this first mechanism, I'm just gonna use this as a nuclear file. If if this was an s and two reaction, I would kick out the X and what I would wind up getting something. Looks like this. I would get our with that little circle around it so you can keep track of it. And now that our is attached to a three carbon chain, Okay. Plus, we're gonna get our leading groups are leaving group would just be X minus. Cool. So I don't think I'm forgetting Oh, you might be wondering, Johnny. Well, where did the m go? The M Also, we'll leave as a leaving group. Okay, so you get em. Plus and many times, the m, the metal and the X will come together and make an ionic bond. Okay, cool. So that was easy. Substitution elimination. You might be saying, Johnny. Well, how do I know if it's going to do substitution like s And to like I drew in this case, this is an s and two reaction. Or how do I know that it's going to do elimination? Okay, Well, for that, I'm gonna need you to go to the substitution elimination chapter, okay? And I'm gonna need to look at the flow chart that I have. And I have a flow chart that explains exactly how to tell if it's substitution elimination s and one whatever. Okay, so just letting you know that that's where that information comes from. Cool. So let's move on to the next one nuclear Filic edition on key tones and Alba hides Well, you should already know what the mechanism is for nuclear Filic edition. Okay? And the mechanism for nuclear filic addition is that I have a partial positive here, and I have a negative on my are. Okay, So my are once again is my nuclear file. My m is gonna leave. It's not even gonna be around. Remember I said this is an ionic bond. So really, you can redraw this as just are negative and there's an m positive around. Okay, so my are negative would attack here, push the electrons up. What I would wind up getting is a Tetra hydro intermediate with an O negative And our to our one and then a new are I'm just gonna make that dotted line so I could tell exactly where they are. Is okay. Just remember what the next step is of nuclear Filic Edition. You gotta You gotta protein eight. Okay, so some kind of protein ating agent depends on the exact reaction is going to come in and protein eight. So you wind up getting at the end of this, you would wind up getting a substituted alcohol. Where now you have an extra our group. So you had to argue before because it was a key tone. But now you have your extra third our group. So this actually turns out to be a tertiary alcohol. This one in particular would be a tertiary alcohol. Why? Because I start off with two are groups. I added a third one. So there's three are groups around the O h. Will you always get a tertiary alcohol? No. You just have to add a pure are groups and figure out the degree of your alcohol, and that will be it. But I'm just saying, in this case, since it started with a key tone on since I'm adding one our group, I'm gonna get a tertiary alcohol. Does that make sense? Cool. Just just to clarify one more time. If you're confused about how to determine that, just go back and figure out the degree of it. Just say, is it tertiary is a secondary, that's all. That's how you determine if it's secondary, tertiary. Cool guys. Now I wanna look at another mechanism, another mechanism, and this is one that you're not supposed to know up until this point in this course. So I'm just gonna let you know, is a nuclear feel like a seal substitution? Okay. It is normally an organic too mechanism. Okay, you usually we learned this in or go to, um, but there's other, you know, some, some some schools, teachers, and we'll go three different. It just depends. Okay. But the whole point is that even if you don't know it, we can still go through it here on an Esther in particular. You have a special situation because you still have that partial positive here. You still have the negative here. You can still do your attack. Okay, But there's a difference. Okay, there's a difference, because I haven't o r on that bond. So now I actually could kick out that o r group if I wanted to. So we're gonna go ahead and make the electrons go up to the O. And I'm gonna get my tetra Hydro intermediate of our one o r and R dots. Okay, so that makes sense. So far, this is actually the same exact middle step as the one before. This is our Tetra Hydro Intermediate. Just like sorry for about two, right? Just like this was my touch. A huge role. Intermediate can there both touch usual intermediates. The difference is that Guess what? Now I can kick out the O r group. So I'm gonna reform my door Bond, Kick out my O r. This on Lee. This is really unique to Esther's. Okay? And what you're gonna wind up getting if something looks like this a carbon Neil again with r one and r dot, dot, dot, dot dot Does that look familiar? What kind of functional group is that? Well, this is a key tone. Okay, So is that gonna be our final product? No, because key toned, it turns out, can react with Organa metallics. Like we just learned in step to write. The second one was that a key tone that looked very similar to this? Reacted with the organo metallic. So what that means is that now the organo metallic has to react again with the product of this reaction. So now I'm gonna go ahead and use my second equivalent of organo metallic. So I'm gonna say there's my second are negative. I'm just gonna put here in parentheses. Times two. Okay, that's my second one. I'm gonna go ahead and I'm going to attack again, okay? And what I'm gonna wind up getting eventually after pro nation I'm gonna skip the pronation. Step is you're gonna wind up getting o h of the top. Remember that it protein, it's It makes a no negative. Then it pro Neitz. Then you're gonna get our one on one side. You're gonna get our dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot Right, and you're gonna get another, are dot, dot, dot dot, dot dot, dot, dot dot Right, because circle whatever you wanna call that because we just added to equivalents of the same are noticed that this one was also like that because it came from the original. Ah, Kyohei lied. So one of the biggest giveaways that you used in Esther okay, to make this reaction happen is that there's two of the same our group in the final product. Okay, if you have two of the same our group in the final product in the final alcohol. What that tells you is that you probably reacted twice, okay? And if you were trying to look backwards, you would know that you could create this molecule through using an Esther to react once and then to react twice. Is that cool? And by the way, guys, you're not supposed to understand everything right now, this is more just an intro to show you how it works. The only way you're really gonna get this is through practice. Okay? So feel free to ask me any questions. But for example, what I just said about knowing if it's an Esther by the same using the same same to our groups That's something I'm just gonna repeat in practice problems as we work on it. Okay, cool. So then we have our last reaction over again metallics. And that is what we call a base catalyzed the Parkside Ring opening. Okay, now, this is challenging because some of you will have never opened in a pox side before. When you get to this point, others of you already know what I'm talking about. But some of you are like, Whoa, like I don't even know what in a pox side is cool. Cool. It's fine. I'll explain. In a park side is simply a cyclic ether, right? Cyclic ether. It's an ether R O r. It's in a ring. Okay, but the difference about it is that since it's in a small ring, it's very likely to react. Normally, ethers don't react with anything but cyclic ethers. Do they actually like to react and like, toe open up? Okay, so when using organo metallic on a Yep. Oxide, this organo metallic is gonna act like a strong base, and it's gonna wanna open up that a pox side. Okay. Now, for those of you that have already gone through this part Okay. Through through a pox, I'd ring opening. You'll remember that there was a difference between acid catalyzed and base catalyzed ring opening an acid catalyzed ring opening would attack the most substituted side. Okay, whereas a base catalyzed ring opening would attack the least substituted side. Now, for those of you that haven't gone through this yet, don't worry about the acid part because we haven't gotten there yet. For those of you that have great, this is just a refresher. So do you think are negative? Do you think that's gonna be more like a acid or more like a base? Come on, guys. Already told you that a nuclear file? It's a strong new profile and a strong base. So we're gonna go ahead an attack there. Okay. At the lessons to decide. That's gonna break open my Oh, Okay. So I'm gonna break open my Oh, what do I get it? The end. Well, if this bond is the one that's at the bottom of the epoxy tied this one right here, then what I'm going to get is I'm going to get my are dot, dot, dot, dot dot Okay. And I'm gonna wind up getting this are one. And then I'm gonna go end up getting Don't draw this yet. I'm gonna show you in a second. Um oh, negative. Because basically, it springs open now some that you guys should know about. Any time that you break open a three member ring is that in This applies for any time you break open a three member ring nuclear. Politically, it's gonna snap open. And due to the repulsion factors of these atoms, they're gonna want facing anti to each other. You're gonna wind up getting groups that air anti in location. So what that means is that if this group attacked from the front, let's say then my own negative will have it will go to the back, Okay? And that's why I told you not to write yet. Now you could write this okay. Or if you wrote it, erase and just make it dashed and make it front because you want to make sure that your products are anti edition. Okay, Now, is this the final product? No. Usually there's a protein ation steps now. My h, my acid. I don't know what it is is gonna be available to protein eight are. And then this because it's in the front. I don't know. I could just draw it on the stick. That's fine. We don't know. Okay, so that's That's my final product. Um, this does have a Carl center. So you would get plus in anti armor and and plus an anti, um, er simply means that you would reverse all of the SS and ours. Okay, So if it was us, we are are would become s. Okay, So this is the final product of a base catalyzed epoxy. I'd ring opening with a nuclear file. Notice that now I have this extra our group attached to this compound. These air all considered calculation reactions because the fact that I'm always adding in our group can always adding a nuclear filic, our group. Alright, So I hope that made sense. Guys, there's just supposed to be a general run through, but really, you're just gonna need to practice this in order to get it down solid. So let's go ahead and move onto the next topic.

