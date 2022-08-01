Same atoms, same connectivity, 1 chiral center.

But what if you do have one Cairo center, which happens all the time? Okay, Well, if you have the same Cairo center on both, then they're identical. Okay, if you have different Cairo centers for both than the relationship is gonna be in anti Amer's. Okay? And let me illustrate this with the following molecules. Let's say that I have two beautiful and I have another two. Beautiful. Okay, so I've already verified that these two compounds have the same molecular formula. They have the same I HD everything and they have the same connectivity. They're both secondary alcohols. That air butin als. Alright, So then I go ahead and I figure out the configuration of this and I figure out that this one is our as one Carl center, and this one is also our So what do you think that relationship is? Well, that's gonna be identical. Okay? Because they're the same molecule on. They have the same Cairo center. Okay, Now, what if I'm comparing it to instead of are what if I were comparing it to the same molecule, but now my o h is on a dash. Okay. Now, instead of being are this one's gonna be s okay. What do you think is the relationship between these two guys? Okay, well, we have one Cairo center and they're different. So then these would be in the anti MERS or mere images. Does that make sense? That's the way this flow chart works. Basically, we look step by step, you say. Are they the same? Are they different, etcetera?

