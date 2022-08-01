When to use R and S, when you don’t have to.

something that's gonna help is that this whole time I've been comparing s and are so that implies that every single time you have to figure out our n s okay, But it turns out that the same and the different part can actually work without finding R N s. So, for example, if I had a molecule that you know, if I have two molecules, I was gonna draw something, But I think I'll just explain it. If I have two molecules that look exactly the same except that the wedges and dashes air different, I don't need to actually calculate system R and S. I could just instead say, Are they the same or different? Okay, But that Onley works if my molecules haven't been rotated. If my molecules are rotated meaning that your molecules are rotated into different positions when you're comparing them, then you actually do have to figure out our n s. Okay, so what I'm trying to say here is that r and s if you figure that out, you always get it right. That's always the failed way fail proof way to do it. But a lot of times we're gonna cheat and instead of using our N s, we're just gonna look and say, Hey, are the molecules rotated? No, they're exactly the same position. The only thing that's changed is the bond Is the bond being towards the front of the back? And in that case, I would just say, Are they the same or they different? And that's going to save me a lot of time. Alright. So with that said, let's go ahead and move on to the next page and see if we could figure out these relationships.

